Six people recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Ore. – Six people in Gladstone are recovering after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

It said that a generator was in an enclosed area attached to the home.

Four people were taken to the hospital, while the other two were treated at the scene.

The CDC said that you should never use a generator in places like a basement or a garage even if the doors or windows are open.

There’s currently no word on the status of the people that were hospitalized.

