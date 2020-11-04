Skarlatos, DeFazio say they expected a close race

SALEM, Ore. – A new Republican challenger is coming for Democratic U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio’s 4th District seat in Washington, D.C. this year.
Alek Skarlatos is best known for stopping a terrorist attack in France back in 2015. But, despite his lack of political experience, Skarlatos raised a lot of money in this race and both candidates have told us they believe this one will be close.
If Congressman DeFazio wins, he will return to Washington D.C. for his 17th term in the U.S. House.
As the first results started coming in at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, DeFazio was leading with 57.86% of the vote. Skarlatos has a little over 40%. The percentages may change as more votes continue to be counted.