Skate park injury sparks helmet concerns

Medford, Ore. — A pair of Medford business owners were in the right place at the right time when a young man hurt himself at a local skate park. Now they want to find a way, to make sure anyone who wants a helmet, has one.
Curt and Ellen Moore were walking their dog when they came across a skateboarder who had hit his head at Bear Creek Skate Park. They could tell he wasn’t doing well and jumped into action, taking him to the hospital immediately.
“My wife and I did I guess really saved this guy and that’s something I’ll cherish the rest of my life,” Curt Moore says, “however, why aren’t these kids wearing helmets?”
Moore, who owns the Black Bear Diner says, until professionals start wearing helmets, kids will continue to think they’re not cool. He says he’s willing and able to provide dozens of helmets to skaters, if they’ll wear them.
It’s important to note the skatepark’s rules require helmets to be worn at all times.