Skeletonized remains found on Roxy Ann peak

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff January 12, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – Human remains were discovered off a popular trail on the outskirts of Medford.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a man was walking his dog off the Roxy Ann Peak trail when he found skeletonized human remains.

The next morning, detectives recovered the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The sheriff’s office said there are “no immediate indications of suspicious circumstances.”

A pathologist is working to determine the cause of death.

The name of the person who died will be released once they’re identified and family members have been notified.

JCSO said there’s no further information to be released at this time.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: