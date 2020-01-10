Sketch of Yreka carjacking suspect released

YREKA, Calif. – Police have released a composite sketch of the man who allegedly carjacked a victim in Yreka.
The Yreka Police Department said on January 8, a suspect carjacked a person at the intersection of South Main and Oberlin Road in Yreka. The suspect then made the victim drive to Redding at gunpoint.
The suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot near Twin View Boulevard.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect depicted in the police sketch is asked to call Detective Travis Cooke at 530-841-2300.