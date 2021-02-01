Skier dies in Utah avalanche

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Kurt Damschroder of Park City.
Officials said he was buried in about four or five feet of snow in the “Square Top” area near the Park City Mountain Canyons Village.
“This is an area known to be very deadly,” said Lt. Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “If someone gets in the area and triggers an avalanche, it’s usually not a great outcome.”
His body was dug out by search and rescue crews around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said Damschroder was out with a friend on what was supposed to be their last run, but the friend didn’t feel comfortable and stayed behind.
“The friend watched Kurt go down the Square Top area,” said Wright. “Unfortunately watched the avalanche get triggered.”
He was carried “several hundred yards” down the mountain, according to Wright, after he was swept up in the fast-moving snow.
