Sky Lakes increases bonuses for travel nurses

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Sky Lakes Medical Center is stepping up it’s recruitment efforts, specifically toward travel nurses.

Sky Lakes is doubling its’ signing bonus for travel nurses to $20,000.

Nurses have to agree to stay at least 3 years to get the bonus.

Sky Lakes has also added a $10,000 moving allowance.

Hiring nurses has been difficult across the county during the pandemic, specially here in Southern Oregon.

Sky Lakes Public Information Officer Tom Hottman said, “a lot of hospitals in the region are dealing with the same thing, the same labor shortages. We’re all competing for the same bodies. So, we want to just do a little bit more to make this area and this facility as attractive as we can.”

Sky Lakes is looking to hire 10 to 15 nurses over the next 1 to 2 months.