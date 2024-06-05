Sky Lakes Medical Center named in lawsuit against former physical therapist

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls is being sued in civil court over the alleged actions of a former physical therapist.

Allan Santiago and Sky Lakes Medical Center are both named in the civil lawsuit.

He’s already being charged with sexual assault in the third degree.

A former patient of Santiago’s alleges that Santiago looked at private medical records to obtain the patient’s phone number and asked to visit them at their home.

The lawsuit said Santiago visited the patient and then touched them inappropriately.

The patient’s attorney, Sean Riddell said, “it appears Mr. Santiago had unfettered access to our client’s medical records when he was golfing, when he was drinking or on his personal time.”

Riddell said Sky Lakes was negligent in the hiring process of Santiago.

He said the victim is seeking around $7 million in damages in the lawsuit.

NBC5 News reached out to Sky Lakes Medical Center for comment.

They sent this statement that reads in part quote:

Sky Lakes received allegations of misconduct against physical therapist Allan Santiago in November of 2023 and immediately investigated. He was terminated within days of the reported allegations. Sky Lakes has cooperated with law enforcement and reported Santiago to the Oregon Board of Physical Therapy (OBPT) and his license was suspended. Sky Lakes prioritizes a safe and compassionate environment for patients, including protecting privacy, and immediately investigates all claims of misconduct.

