Slick roads lead to crashes on HWY 199

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — In western Josephine County, the Illinois Valley Fire District had quite a busy day Tuesday. Fire Chief John Holmes said the district responded to 12 to 14 calls in a four hour span. He says heavy snow and slick roads caused several accidents on Highway 199. He says luckily, there were no fatalities.
But there were plenty of minor incidents. “It’s obviously a little quieter than it was yesterday. We were pretty busy for a four hour status with everyone sliding and slipping around the 199,” said Chief Holmes. His biggest advice for everyone is to stay at home when conditions are that bad.
If you do go out, he recommends paying attention to mile markers so you can give first responders an idea of where you are if you get stranded. He also recommends having a full tank of gas, carrying blankets, food, water and a flashlight.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!