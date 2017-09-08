Slick roads may have contributed to Josephine County crashes

Josephine County, Ore. – First responders believe rain and speed to be contributing factors to four separate crashes in Josephine County.
Following wet weather on September 7, three crashes occurred on Interstate 5 and one on Lonnon Road near New Hope Road.
While the crashes resulted in only one minor injury, Rural Metro Fire said it’s an important reminder that rainfall after long dry spells can be hazardous.
According to RMF, rain can draw oil embedded in the road to the surface. This causes a slippery surface that can be a surprise to drivers.
Firefighters said it’s important to slow down when similar weather conditions occur.