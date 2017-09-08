Home
Slick roads may have contributed to Josephine County crashes

Slick roads may have contributed to Josephine County crashes

Local News Top Stories Weather News , , , ,

Josephine County, Ore. – First responders believe rain and speed to be contributing factors to four separate crashes in Josephine County.

Following wet weather on September 7, three crashes occurred on Interstate 5 and one on Lonnon Road near New Hope Road.

While the crashes resulted in only one minor injury, Rural Metro Fire said it’s an important reminder that rainfall after long dry spells can be hazardous.

According to RMF, rain can draw oil embedded in the road to the surface. This causes a slippery surface that can be a surprise to drivers.

Firefighters said it’s important to slow down when similar weather conditions occur.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics