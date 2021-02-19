Slow recovery begins in Texas

Still, the damage done by the winter storm that nearly collapsed the state’s power grid remains.
“We have a long way to go in terms of getting out of this, and our problems are just beginning frankly,” says Dallas Mayor Erik Johnson.
The biggest problem right now is water, with the city of Houston and many more communities under a boil order.
Distribution centers are providing bottled water to those without service, but supplies are limited.
Plumbers, meanwhile, are working around the clock to repair pipes burst by the frigid temperatures, and are also running short on parts and supplies.
For many Texans, it’s still far from over.
“They will be in crisis mode for weeks and months,” warns Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner.
President Biden has signed an emergency declaration opening up federal funds and manpower to help with the recovery. He plans to visit the state as soon as next week.
