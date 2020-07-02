Small Business Development Center helping businesses through pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. – Many local businesses are struggling to survive through the pandemic. The director of the Small Business Development Center at SOU said they are doing more than their part to make sure companies survive this difficult time. He says despite their modest budget, they have a large impact on the Jackson County Community.
“I use the various lessons I’ve been taught over the years in business on a daily basis here,” said Marshall Doak.
Marshall Doak is the director of Southern Oregon University’s SBDC. He says each year the center helps around 300 to 400 businesses. Due to the pandemic, that has changed. “We’re two and a half times our 10-year average. It’s been quite busy,” said Doak.
They’ve been continuing to help their local clients with one-on-one consultations. “Its been gratifying and its been horrifying hearing some of the stories and some of the stresses business are undergoing right now, so we’ve stepping up our game,” said Doak. The center has hosted ten webinars, their 11th is coming up on Monday, July 6th.
“The pandemic series we’re calling for COVID related information its being delivered free of costs to our participants. We have registration through our website. The content is free and personalized questions and answers are answered live.”
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!