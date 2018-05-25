Small businesses can benefit from state-run retirement plans

ASTORIA, Ore. (CNBC) – Starting a small business can be very gratifying for new entrepreneurs. But one of the major problems they face when it’s time to staff up is attracting the right talent.
One big selling point can be retirement benefits. One state, in particular, is working to make better benefits a reality for everyone.
When small business owner Josh Allison decided to go from a career in biology to beer, his focus was crafting the perfect pint. Giving employees a way to save for retirement may have been a goal, but not one Allison was able to brew up on his own.
Allison explained, “You spend time a lot of energy working with people, developing relationships and they become family. And you want the best for them.”
Now, thanks to a program that is the first-of-its-kind in the country, employees at Reach Break Brewing are given the chance to save for their future through a state-run retirement plan called Oregon Saves.
Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read said, “We’re giving small business the same kind of opportunities some of the large businesses have. Low-cost savings for employees at no cost to the employers.”
About 55 million American workers in the private sector are not offered a 401-K plan through their employer.
Ascensus Senior Vice President Peg Creonte said, “Some say ‘why is that a problem? Study after study shows that people are 15 times more likely to be saving for retirement if they are offered access through their employer.”
Oregon Saves requires employers who do not offer a 401-K to automatically deduct 5% of an employee’s wages after taxes and send it to their Individual Retirement Account, or IRA. Workers can contribute a maximum of $5,500 a year.
The plan is managed by the state and workers must opt-out if they don’t want to participate.
Allison said, “One thing that the savings plan will allow us, people will be able to view this as a long-term career rather than stepping stone.”
Critics contest there is too much paperwork for companies that already offer 401-K plans, yet more states are following Oregon.
Seven have already enacted legislation for their own retirement plans while another 24 states have introduced legislation to start their own retirement plans.