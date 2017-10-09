Small community mourns and remembers couple lost

Mt. Shasta, Calif. — “They were just constantly serving and loving people.”
These were the words Pastor Brandon Turk used to describe the couple, Daniel and Rena Moll, during the first Sunday service after losing them in what police are calling a murder-suicide.
For many in the city of Mt. Shasta’s First Baptist Church community – this service was a tough one. Members say the couple’s connection to the community stretched far and wide.
“It wasn’t just Danny or it wasn’t just Rena. They were a team that cared for so many of our community,” said Ryan Wilden, Rena’s brother.
In a city of little more than 3,000, the Moll’s had built many personal connections through the church’s youth ministry as well as through community and sporting events. Those personal connections are what family and friends want to remember the most of.
“As best friends… Danny and i were a compliment to one another,” said Pastor Turk. Daniel Moll was one of his best friends as well as brother-in-law. The loss was heavy for himself and many in his family who new Daniel and Rena well. Remembering the moments that he shared with Daniel, brought both heartache and joy.
“I’d try to be the steady rock and guide him and he’d be the fun one that’d try to pull me outside of my box and my comfort zone.”
For Wilden, it was the same. One of his fondest memories was of her dancing.
“Growing up with Rena as my sister, it was just her love to dance. To worship Jesus through dance was huge in her life,” said Wilden.
An investigation is still ongoing to fully understand what happened. But for those that knew the Moll’s, through faith and time, little by little, they continue to uplift each other with open arms.
In a speech that Pastor Turk gave in the beginning of service he said, “Today its super freeing and healing to be here with my church family. But its not easy either. People have been consistently wondering how I or how we have been doing. The answer to that is likely as complex as the loss we have all suffered.”
And while the void can never be filled or the scars healed, the families want Daniel and Rena to know, they were loved.
“Man we miss you guys. We miss you guys a lot,” said Wilden, holding back a few tears. “Your kids will be well taken care of. They’re being loved. They’re being loved well and they will be protected.”
A YouCaring fund has been started to help support Daniel and Rena’s two children, who were unharmed in the incident which occurred on Wednesday, October 4th.
