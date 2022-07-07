Small fire detected in Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest



ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NAT’L FOREST, Ore. – The cause of a wildfire that started near the community of Prospect is under investigation.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said on Thursday morning, a fire was detected that appeared to be on Forest Service land within a mile of ODF’s protection area.

ODF responded alongside the USFS to combat the fire.

At about 1:15 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about a half-acre in size.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

ODF said unless things significantly change, there will be no further updates.