Small fire in Sams Valley 100% contained

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. – A wildfire that started in Sams Valley early Friday morning was stopped at four acres in size.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said at about 12:40 a.m., people reported a “human-caused” fire about eight miles southwest of Shady Cove.
ODF responded with five engines, two hand crews, a dozer, and three water tenders. Firefighters were able to completely contain the “Meadows Fire” at four acres.
According to investigators, it appears that a downed powerline started the fire.
Firefighters remind Rogue Valley residents the area is under a Red Flag warning with triple-digit heat, low humidity, and gusty winds during Labor Day weekend.
ODF provided the following tips to prevent wildfires:
- Where campfires are permitted, do not leave fires unattended. Put out fires by pouring water, or shoveling dirt, on them and stirring until COLD to touch.
- Check your vehicle. Make sure NO metal or chains are touching the road. Dragging metal creates sparks that ignite grass and brush on the side of highways. These fires burn fast and travel to the forest quickly.
- If smoking, do so inside or in a dirt/concrete area AWAY from vegetation. DO NOT flick cigarette butts onto the ground or in vegetation. Put them out in a deep ashtray, dirt, sand, or water until extinguished COMPLETELY before you discard.