Small grass fire put out Saturday in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Fire responded to a small grass fire in a residential neighborhood Saturday night.

Around 6 pm Saturday, Grants Pass Fire was dispatched to Southwest G street to a grass fire.

The fire was discovered to be less than on tenth of an acre, burning in light grass.

The homeowners had kept the fire away from the homes with water until firefighters contained the flames.

Grants Pass Fire says the cause of the fire was accidental, and reminds folks to be extra careful with all fire sources such as barbecues, mowers, weed eaters and more.

