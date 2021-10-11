Small plane crashes into neighborhood near San Diego

Dozens of firefighters rushed to this neighborhood to salvage what they could.
It happened just after noon at this intersection just minutes away from a high school.
An air traffic control official says the flight was headed from San Diego to Yuma, Arizona, but started having issues and was trying to land at Gillespie Field when it crashed.
Residents who were home say they could hear the plane as it got closer, then felt its impact.
Fire officials say they do not know how many were on board the plane but can confirm multiple people died as a result.
One man, who says his parents were home at the time, lost more than just property.
Neighbor Mike Bowen said, “I just heard it getting louder… like I said I’ve lived in this area for a long time, you get kind of worried and don’t pay attention to stuff unless it’s out of the norm…. and it started getting so loud that I knew it was not right. And before I could even react to it, it hit.”
Jim Slaff’s parents lived in one of the homes. “And then it just… you know come to see this… it’s mind-boggling. You just… it’s a war zone. It’s not even a house,” he said. “To lose your home and your beloved pet at the same time is just too much.”
The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.