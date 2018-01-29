Small quakes continue off Oregon Coast

BANDON, Ore. – A 4.9 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon Coast Sunday afternoon was followed by other small quakes in the same area the following morning.
The first quake occurred at 2:46 p.m. on January 28, approximately 140 miles west of Coos Bay, according to the USGS. The quake failed to trigger tsunami alerts.
At 6:51 a.m. Monday morning, the quake was followed by a smaller, 2.9 magnitude quake in roughly the same area. Another 2.8 magnitude quake registered on monitors at 7:34 a.m.
The quakes occurred near the Blanco Fracture Zone adjacent to the Cascadia Subduction Zone.