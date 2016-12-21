Small quakes reported near Salem, Crescent City

Salem, Ore. – A small earthquake shook near the town of Sublimity, Oregon early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The magnitude 2.4 quake was recorded around 2:53 a.m. local time just a little over 19 miles east of Salem. The USGS previously reported the earthquake was a magnitude 2.5, but it has since been updated.
Small earthquakes of this magnitude don’t typically cause any damage, and none has been reported.
Another magnitude 2.2 quake was reported 40 miles off the coast of Crescent City, California around 9:00 Wednesday morning.