Crews wet line small wildfire near Grants Pass

GRAVES CREEK, Ore. — Firefighters were working to put out a small wildfire near Graves Creek Road Sunday night.
Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District said the district’s smoke detection department spotted a small white column around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
The fire was burning on forestland 16 miles northwest of Rogue River and estimated to be less than five acres. A wet line has been drawn around the fire.
Eight engines, four crews, two dozers, two water tenders, three helicopters, two SEATS from Roseburg and one large Air Tanker from Medford were immediately deployed for initial attack.
