Smart meter presentation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Smart meters were on the agenda at Wednesday’s Grants Pass City Council meeting.
Pacific Power representatives explained how the new meters would work, how they transmit data, and that customers’ privacy would be protected.
The presentation from Pacific Power didn’t satisfy some of the worries audience members had over the issues of privacy, health, and the $36 monthly fee to opt-out.
With such a controversial topic, one councilor reminded people to be critical of where they get information.
“We have to be smart about what we read, we have to be smart about analyzing and to let somebody else do the analysis can sometimes be fraught with problems,” said councilor Roy Lindsay.
Pacific power has two meetings scheduled this month to answer questions. Representatives will be at the Jackson County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and on the 22nd at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.