Smoke & air quality: what you need to know

Jackson County, Ore. — Fires burning around the region, are contributing to a decline in air quality.
As of Wednesday morning air quality in Shady Cove was listed as ‘unhealthy’, while Medford and Klamath Falls were listed as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’. Yreka, California was also reading at ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’.
Ashland and Cave Junction monitors are showing ‘moderate’ air quality, while Grants Pass and Williams are still reporting ‘good’ air quality. For the most up-to-date air quality conditions in Oregon click HERE.
Jackson County public health officials and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released some information Wednesday, about steps residents can take to avoid illness from wildfire smoke inhalation. The agency’s say monitoring air quality conditions is especially important for people with pre-existing health conditions such as asthma or other chronic respiratory conditions and cardiovascular disease, as well as people older than 65 years of age, infants and children, pregnant women, and smokers.
Here are some tips from Jackson County Health & Human Services:
- Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with the highest
concentrations.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
- Stay indoors with doors and windows closed. This reduces exposure to particulate
matter in the air.
- Use air conditioning to keep your home cool if it becomes too warm.
- Other sources of particles within the home should be reduced or eliminated: smoking,
using gas, wood‐burning stoves or furnaces, aerosol sprays, frying or broiling meat,
burning candles or incense, vacuuming.
- High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and Electro-static precipitator (ESP)
filters can help provide protection. These trap or remove harmful particles in the air.
- When riding in a car, keep the windows and vents closed; turn the air conditioning on
to recirculate.
- Drink lots of water – staying hydrated can keep your airways moist which will help reduce
symptoms of respiratory irritation such as scratchy throat, running nose and coughing.
Jackson Co. HHS also advises that people who suffer from asthma or other respiratory problems follow their breathing management plans or contact their healthcare providers if they are exposed to smoky conditions.
If you must be outdoors, Jackson County Public Health officials recommend that you wear a special mask called a “particulate respirator”. The masks can help protect your lungs from wildfire smoke. People will want to choose a mask called a “particulate respirator” that has the word
“NIOSH” and either “N95” or “P100” printed on it. Dust masks that are not NIOSH-certified may not offer protection from small particulate matter, even if properly worn. These masks must be properly fit-tested and used correctly, and health officials say most people will find it difficult to use the respirators and masks correctly for general use. It is impossible to get a good seal on individuals with facial hair. If a mask does not fit properly, the respirator will provide little if any protection, and may offer the wearer a false sense of protection.
For more information visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForWildfire.aspx
