Smoke could roll into the Rogue Valley Friday night, forecasters say

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Smoke from the Milepost 97 Fire may creep into the Rogue Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say the smoke that’s expected to accumulate south of Canyonville Friday evening won’t be as dense as it was last week, but a period of reduced air quality could be in store for portions of Josephine, Jackson and Siskiyou Counties.
The NWS said smoke shouldn’t be an issue south of Mt. Shasta.
“If you are in an area affected by heavy smoke, reduce time spent outside, avoid vigorous outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and keep windows and doors closed to keep inside air as clean as possible,” forecasters said.
Over the past 24 hours, the Milepost 97 Fire has seen minimal growth, reaching 13,085 acres. It’s 35% contained.
You can keep track of current air quality levels here: https://kobi5.com/weather-forecast/air-quality-map