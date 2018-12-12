Smoke expected from controlled burns in the Ashland Watershed

ASHLAND, Ore. – Smoke from controlled burns is expected to rise above Ashland Wednesday.
The Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project said one burn is planned for the area of Timberline Terrace, south of the city. Highly-visible smoke is expected.
Residents are advised to avoid the Talent Irrigation District ditch trail between Walker Avenue and Park Street along with upper Siskiyou Mountain Park trails.
Homes from Elkader Street east to Park Street could experience periods of smoke through the day and into the evening.
Another burn will be in the area of Bull Gap Trails and Missing Links. Trails will remain open, but those sensitive to smoke are advised to avoid the area.
A third 11-acre burn is planned for upper Tolman Creek Road above the granite quarry. Smoke from this particular burn is expected to be visible from Interstate 5.
If smoke impacts your neighborhood, you’re advised to close windows and doors and stay inside to limit smoke exposure. N95 masks may help if you need to go outside.