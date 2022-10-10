Smoke from Cedar Creek Fire creeps into S. Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON – Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire has made its way into the Rogue Valley, lowering the air quality.

Firefighters are continuing to mop up the now 120,000-acre fire in eastern Lane County near Oakridge.

It’s been burning since the beginning of August when it was sparked by lightning.

Wildfire smoke can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, and hurt both the healthy and people with respiratory problems.

Doctors say the best thing you can do is stay inside until air quality improves.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.oregonsmoke.org/.