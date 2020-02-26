Smoke from controlled burn rises above Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Smoke from controlled burns rose above Ashland Wednesday.
The Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project said the rare February underburn is about 2.2 miles south of downtown Ashland on the west side of the watershed.
Smoke will be visible from Interstate 5 and other areas in the Rogue Valley. Smoke may get lower in elevation as the temperature cools Wednesday night.
If smoke impacts your neighborhood, you’re advised to close windows and doors and stay inside to limit smoke exposure. N95 masks may help if you need to go outside.
The Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project said, “Controlled burns on properties located in the critical wildland-urban interface are an important way to reduce the risk of wildfires.”
The Ashland Forest Resiliency project usually keeps citizens informed about burn schedules via their Facebook page and through text alerts. Now, they have a camera pointed at the hills above Ashland that you can check on smoke status any time of day. The camera images are accompanied by an air quality meter and weather forecast.
To receive controlled burn notifications, text WATERSHED in the message line to 888777.