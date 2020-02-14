Smoke from controlled burns visible above Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Smoke from controlled burns rose above Ashland Friday.
The City of Ashland said one fuel-reduction burn is taking place near the Hitt Road area on the west side of town. The other is on upper Yank Gulch Road about four miles southwest of Highway 99.
Smoke will be visible from Interstate 5 and other areas in the Rogue Valley.
If smoke impacts your neighborhood, you’re advised to close windows and doors and stay inside to limit smoke exposure. N95 masks may help if you need to go outside.
The Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project said, “Controlled burns on properties located in the critical wildland-urban interface are an important way to reduce the risk of wildfires.”
The Ashland Forest Resiliency project usually keeps citizens informed about burn schedules via their Facebook page and through text alerts. Now, they have a camera pointed at the hills above Ashland that you can check on smoke status any time of day. The camera images are accompanied by an air quality meter and weather forecast.
To receive controlled burn notifications, text WATERSHED in the message line to 888777.