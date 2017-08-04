Home
Smoke from wildfires impacting Crater Lake

Crater Lake National Park, Ore. – Tourists and locals headed to a normally-scenic Oregon attraction may want to reschedule their trips.

Multiple wildfires burning around Crater Lake are creating smoky conditions impacting views and air quality in the park.

The lighting-caused Blanket Creek Fire and the Spruce Lake Fire have burned a combined approximate total of 6,600 acres west and southwest of the Crater Lake Caldera.

According to park officials, both fires are putting out a significant amount of smoke.

People with sensitivities to smoke are advised to visit the park at a later date.

In addition, the Spruce Fire has prompted the closure of a section of the Pacific Crest Trail, the Bald Crater Loop Trail and the Bert Creek Trail.

You can view the latest conditions on Crater Lake’s webcams: https://www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm

