Smoke prompts SOU to open some facilities to the public

ASHLAND, Ore. – Do you need a break from the smoke and maybe even get an opportunity to take a jog without risking your health? Southern Oregon University may have an answer to your problems.
SOU is inviting community members to visit the air-conditioned Hannon Library, Stevenson Union, and the indoor jogging track at the new Student Recreation Center.
Visitors won’t be charged as long as the smoke lingers, but they are asked to be mindful of the university’s parking regulations.
SOU said the following facilities will be available to the public:
- The Stevenson Union will be open to community members looking for a break from poor outdoor air quality. These spaces are available Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm (SOU offers free Wi-Fi to visitors.)
- Dankook: SU Room 314. Located on the 3rd level of the student union, this space features soft chairs and couches.
- Game Room: SU Room 330. Located on the 3rd level of the Union, this space features soft furniture, video gaming, puzzles and board games.
- Elmo’s Seating: Elmo’s Dining is closed, but Einstein’s Bagels and Coffee is open 8 am to 2 pm. This space on the union’s main floor features round tables, booths, and small conversation tables. There is one TV.
- Diversions (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only): Located on the basement level of the union, this space features tables, chairs, soft furniture and cable TV.
- The Hannon Library is open during the summer from 8 am to 9 pm Monday through Wednesday; 8 am to 5 pm Thursday and Friday; and 1 to 9 pm Sunday. It is closed on Saturdays.
- The Student Recreation Center has an elevated, indoor walking/running track that will be available to the public from 6 to 8 pm daily, Sunday through Thursday.
The current air quality index can be found here: https://kobi5.com/weather-forecast/air-quality-map/