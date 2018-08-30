‘Smoke Sale’ at RoxyAnn Winery

Medford, Ore. — One local winery is using the smoky conditions in a clever promotion. RoxyAnn Winery announced earlier this week, it is offering a smoke sale.
Essentially, the worse the air quality is – the bigger your discount is on wine. The winery said with low foot traffic this summer, it’s the perfect promotion for wine lovers to get in the tasting room and out of the smoke.
“Encourage people to come out even despite the smoke. But maybe because of the smoke and get a chance to get a discount on some wines and appreciation for people coming and supporting local businesses like ours,” said John Dials, RoxyAnn Winery.
RoxyAnn Winery said it anticipates the promotion going for the rest of fire season. It hopes the deal will encourage more people to shop local.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.