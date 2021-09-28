SNAP benefits to increase permanently in October

SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a permanent increase in funds starting next month.
This October, SNAP beneficiaries will start seeing an average increase of about $36 per month, per person. The increase is the result of federal changes to the Thrifty Food Plan.
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive emergency benefits in October.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to increase regular SNAP benefits and to provide additional emergency benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” said Dan Haun, director of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Program. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank for support during this difficult time.”
SNAP recipients don’t have to take any action to receive the benefits as they will be issued directly to their EBT cards. Emergency food benefits will be available on Oct. 12 for current SNAP households. New SNAP households will receive the emergency allotments on October 29 or November 2.
More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/About-SNAP.aspx.