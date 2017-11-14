Free senior pictures for graduates in need

Medford, Ore. – Many high school seniors look forward to senior pictures. But for many homeless students, it can be a stressful time.
Photographer Jenny Skinner said senior pictures can cost hundreds of dollars.
“Some people in the valley charge 100 to 300 hundred dollars a photo shoot,” Skinner said.
Valley focus is a group of photographers that are providing free senior pictures for students in need.
The program is called, Snaps Four Grads, and they are looking for donations to expand the project.
“If you wanted to sponsor a student it would be about 50 dollars. That would cover the printing cost and the gas for the photographer,” Skinner said.
In the future, the group would also like to do free pictures with Santa and provide family photos for military service members.