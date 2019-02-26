Snow closes airport runways in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Forecasters say southwest Oregon could see several inches of snow through Tuesday night. Now, that snow is snarling both ground and air traffic.
The National Weather Service’s Medford office said the unexpected snow is part of a rare weather system that’s constantly evolving.
Snow started accumulating in Medford around 1:00 p.m. In the following hours, local authorities advised against travel as roadways became hazardous.
By 2:45 p.m., air traffic was severely affected. With significant snow on the runway at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport, all flights were delayed, canceled, or diverted.
While the airport terminal remains open, the runway is closed until it can be cleared. Passengers are encouraged to call their air carrier for flight information.
Medford Fire-Rescue said the city is working on keeping roadways clear. If your car gets stuck, it’s best to stay inside.
For the latest traffic information, visit http://www.tripcheck.com