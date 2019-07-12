Snow melt fills Lake Tahoe to the top

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – Don’t expect much beach at Lake Tahoe this summer.
Sometime this weekend, the lake is expected to reach its maximum legal water level of 6,229.1 feet above sea level.
This year’s water rise can be attributed to the heavy winter and melting snow has quickly filled up the lake.
This will be the third time in three summers that the lake has filled up, a feat that last happened 20 years ago.
All of Tahoe’s extra water is enough to meet the needs of five million people for a year.