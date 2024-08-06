SO Derby takes on the Rose City Rollers Wreckers Saturday at Medford Armory

MEDFORD, Ore — This Saturday at the Medford Armory, Southern Oregon Derby hosts the Rose City Rollers Wreckers in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the game starts at 6:00 p.m.. Tickets are $12 if you pick them up ahead of time through the SO Derby website, and they are $15 at the door. Seniors and veterans get in for $12, and children 12 and under are free. Rachel Patstone AKA “Madame Morticia”, and Tiffany Maude AKA “Naughty Maudie” made their way to Sunrise this morning to talk to Emily Storm about the game this weekend, and what SO Derby brings to the Rogue Valley year round.

SO Derby has been around since 2009, although they went by the name “Southern Oregon Roller Girls” until 2016. It was then that the team voted to change the name to SO Derby to encourage diversity and inclusion on the team. Their skaters come in all shapes and sizes, and from all walks of life. SO Derby is also actively involved in the Southern Oregon community. They’ve supported and participated in many public events and fundraisers throughout the region. SO Derby has contributed to the Greenway Beautification project, the Polar Plunge, and many other local non-profit causes. For anyone looking to join the SO Derby as a skater, they offer a 10-12 week bootcamp to teach the foundational skills required to safely play at a competitive level. More information about bootcamps can be find here.

The Rose City Rollers Wreckers travel to the Medford Armory this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. to take on Southern Oregon Derby. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.

