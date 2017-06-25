SO Humane is trying to save 100 dogs

Medford, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Humane Society is hoping to rescue 100 dogs and they’re asking for your help.
The shelter is holding a yard sale this weekend to raise money for the rescues.
Staff says they could help nearly 100 dogs get out of high volume shelters if they reach their goal of $4,000 dollars.
At last year’s yard sale, SO Humane raised nearly $3,000 dollars.
This year they’ve already beat that record and are hoping to raise a thousand more.
If you missed it today, you can still drop by tomorrow from seven in the morning until noon.