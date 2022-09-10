So. Oregon community gathers 2 years after Almeda/So. Obenchain fires

Posted by Jenna King September 10, 2022

TALENT, Ore. —Community organizations coming together today at the Talent Community Commemorative Fair, to remember the Almeda and South Obenchain fires.

The fires started burning 2 years ago on Thursday.

Organizations like La Clinica, Red Cross, Talent Maker City, and more participated Saturday.

The group shared resources available to fire survivors and other community members in need.

“Focusing on what we think is one of the most important resources in the community and that’s joy, so bringing in music, we had a pinata, there’s face painting and family portraits being taken and it been so great to see everyone come together over this event,” said Elib Crist Dwyer, Rogue Action Center.

Commemoration events are taking place until the 17th. For a full list of the events click here. 

Jenna King
