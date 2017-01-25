SOAR looks for new home

Ashland, Ore., — Tiffany Morey and her partner Kendra Romero started Southern Oregon Animal Rehabilitation or SOAR – four years ago.
“Just with fawns alone, the need is huge and that doesn’t even cover your mammals, your reptiles, your birds, your raptors things like that. And that’s our goal, is to take in pretty much everything.” said Morey.
They take in baby animals that are sick or injured, nurse them back to health, and release them back into the wild.
“That’s our main goal, it’s not gonna be to open any time of educational facility as far as to have people to come into us, it’s focused totally on the wildlife.” said Morey.
SOAR is a non-profit facility and is currently in a small space in the Greensprings, but Tiffany says it’s just not working anymore.
“Right now my facility is up in the Greensprings, so it’s really hard for people to get up there. And also you have people in Jackson County where Wildlife Images is really difficult for people to get out to Grants Pass.” said Morey.
Now with the help of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tiffany hopes to get a new facility closer to town.
And it would be paid for, with state funding.
“Right now they know we’re moving forward with the SOAR facility, it’s at the beginning stages and they’re totally excited and willing to help us in anyway we need.” said Morey.
If you want more information or are interested in helping SOAR, go to this website: http://www.soarwildlife.org/