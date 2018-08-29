SOGC grows in participant numbers from 2017

Medford, Ore. — The 89th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships is in full swing at the Rogue Valley Country Club. The question is, how is this year’s turnout after a smoky summer?
Many participants remember a smoky and hazy RVCC for the 2017 SOGC.
“Would say the last three or four years, it’s definitely been part of the event,” said Tracy Snyder, head golf professional for RVCC.
The beginning of this year’s tournament was nearly smokeless. Visibility this year versus last is a major improvement.
“They’re very happy there’s no smoke,” Snyder said.
What does that mean for numbers then?
“This year, we’ve got 391 participants,” Snyder said.
That’s a small boost from last year, with numbers in the 380-range.
“391 is pretty good with the way that the valley’s been with the smoke,” Snyder said.
The championships can only have a maximum of 416 players.
“going in about two weeks ago. we were in the low 300’s – as far as sign-ups go. so there was a big push at the end,” Snyder said.
With several days left in the championships, everyone is crossing their fingers for clear skies, but if smoke rolls in – they say it’s nothing they haven’t seen before.
“Golf, it’s an outdoor sport – it’s going to happen,” Snyder said.
The championships will continue into this weekend, wrapping up Monday.
The tournament said it is equipped with N95 masks for participants, in case smoke becomes an issue. Organizers also say they’re prepared to take any social activities, indoors – if needed.
