SOHS presents “Cars Through History” at Hanley Farm

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A unique kind of car show invited visitors out to Hanley Farm Saturday to observe the evolution of cars through the twentieth century.

Saturday from ten until four, The Southern Oregon Historical Society presented “Cars Through History” at Hanley Farm in Central Point.

Vehicles were arranged in a loop around the farm, taking guests on a journey, from a 1882 wagon, through to cars as late as 1969.

A perfect melting pot for car enthusiasts and history buffs, the event also featured tours of the Hanley house, a photo op with a 1930 model A, and a Pinewood Derby racetrack for the kids.

Every car there had a story, like that of Dennis DelliGatti and his 1931 Model A Ford Roadster.

“My brother and I rode back here in the rumble seat… All 70… I think it was 7,600 miles,” DelliGatti told NBC 5 News.

My mom and dad up front. We just had a nice 35 day trip. Sometimes we’d be driving along and it’d start to rain so my brother and I would crawl down where the legs go down there and we’d pull the lid closed on us to keep the rain off of us.

DelliGatti says the experience was something he’ll never forget.

You can hear Mr. Delligatti’s full, unedited story here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.