SoHumane temporarily closes due to staffing issues

MEDFORD, Ore. – One of the most notable animal shelters in the Rogue Valley is temporarily closing.

On Wednesday morning, the Southern Oregon Humane Society said they’re closing to public due to staffing issues. Adoptions will be paused until they reopen.

“Our team members will continue to care for the dogs and cats at SoHumane,” the nonprofit posted on Facebook. “Please be assured they are being given all of the love and attention they deserve including our high standard of veterinary care. During this closure you will continue to be able to reach SoHumane by phone at 541-779-3215 12-5pm.”

SoHumane said their goal is to protect staff members, volunteers, and the community.

Follow SoHumane on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/SoHumane