Sold! Grants Pass land open for sale to TMB Racing

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– It’s been a hot button issue for months but on Wednesday night Grants Pass city councilors voted unanimously to sell an enormous piece of land to TMB Racing.
Discussions were lengthy with deliberations and public comment continuing well after the clock struck 10 p.m.
The 227-acre parcel of land known as the River Road Reserve is on the west side of town right off Upper River Road. It’s been held by the city but recently councilors were faced with two proposals for the land.
They voted to sell the land to TMB Racing, a horse racing company built up by Travis Boersma, the same co-founder of Dutch Bros, whose hoping to use the land to expand the TMB’s horse racing operations in the county.
The other proposal was from Fort Vannoy Farms, which hoped to come to a long term lease agreement with the city – both for it and other current users. There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding how the land should be used moving forward and on Wednesday night people living in Grants Pass came out in force to voice their opinions during a public comment section.
Some supported the idea of TMB Racing, other Fort Vannoy. Some voiced ideas of dividing up the land and setting some aside for parks while selling off other pieces. A few even suggested that councilors delay a vote during the council session and send this issue to the ballot where the whole community could vote on how the land should be used.
TMB Racing’s and Fort Vannoy Farm’s proposals both did not include a specific dollar amount for the purchase of the property but they pledged to negotiate on good faith a fair-market value.
City councilors hope though this sale will continue encouraging the economic opportunities available in Grants Pass.
