Some begin to receive reimbursement from Pilot after gas/diesel switch-up

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Many people are saying they’re finally getting reimbursed after a gas switch-up in Central Point. Multiple community members claimed the Pilot Flying J in Central Point filled their cars with diesel instead of regular gas on Thanksgiving.

Casey Satran lives in Central Point and is waiting for his reimbursement. He says Thanksgiving evening, he filled up his 1998 Toyota Tacoma. “As I was getting gas, another lady pulled up and her car had literally just broken down, just outside on the street,” he said. “I didn’t even pay attention to it. I was just one of the things that I noticed, as I filled up completely.”

Satran says his tank was nearly empty when he got gas. As he started his truck, he says it sounded “okay, at first.” As Satran drove out to the street, his truck began to shake. He said it felt as though he was using the breaks, when he was stepping on the gas.

After popping the hood and trying to figure out what was wrong, Satran called a tow company to take it to a local shop.

In a Facebook page created by and for those affected, many said they had to be towed, get rental cars and wait for their cars to get fixed. Now, many are saying Flying J is reimbursing customers, if they have their receipts. “I will probably never fill up that pilot ever again. I will go out of my way to either go to the Costco or to Fred Meyer,” said Satran.

If you were affected by the switch, Satran says you should call Pilot’s risk management number. The day after he called, he says he received an email, where he was able to send over his invoices and reach an agreement for the total amount for his check. Satran made his claim on November 30th, signed a document with the company on December 7th, and is still waiting to receive his check.