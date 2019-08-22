Some Brookings residents under boil water order

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A boil water order is in effect in Brookings until further notice.
On Wednesday, the Brookings Tidewater Water Tank started experiencing a loss in water pressure from a water service line break.
The city sent out the following civic alert:
The Brookings Tidewater Water Tank is experiencing a loss in water pressure due to a water service line break. Water for Brookings residents in the Marina Heights area on Eastwood Lane, Westwood, La Bonte, Rustic, Pacific View, Marina Heights Road, Marina Heights Loop, Rivera Court, Old County, Pacific Terrace, Izaiha, Marine Drive, and Rosichelli Lane may be contaminated. Even if you didn’t lose water pressure, your tap water may still be contaminated.
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, BOIL YOUR TAP WATER BEFORE DRINKING. Bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute. Let it cool before using. You should use boiled or purchased bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The City of Brookings Public Works Department is working to repair the problem.