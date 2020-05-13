Some California colleges announce online classes for fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC) – It will not be business as usual for the nearly two dozen schools in the California State University System this fall.
The system, which runs 23 campuses, plans to offer most of its courses for the fall virtually, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Most classes for the 2020 fall semester will be held online with few exceptions for in-person activity, Chancellor Timothy White said during a virtual conference with the board of trustees on Tuesday.
Research labs, for example, would continue on campus but with small class sizes and with students wearing personal protective equipment, White said.
White confirmed the plans for a “hybrid approach” in a statement posted to the school’s website Tuesday.
The University of California System, which includes nine schools, has not yet made any announcement regarding their fall classes.