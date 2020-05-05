Some California retailers could open on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – Some retail shops in California have the green light to get back to business on Friday. They received a go-ahead to re-open from Governor Gavin Newsom Monday.
He said clothing stores, florists, and bookstores, among others, can open their doors again but they’ll have to meet safety guidelines that will be released later this week.
Officials say California has met key metrics for re-opening, including testing, tracing, and keeping hospital rates under control.
Some store owners say there’s no reason to stay closed because big-box retailers have been open all along.
Handcraft store owner Rico Alderette said, “People can go to Target, Costco, and stuff like that, so we can do social distancing here, in a very similar way.”
Some rural counties in Northern California want to go further with re-openings.
Newsom said he’ll allow them to go ahead as long as they meet standards that apply to the entire state.