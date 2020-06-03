Home
Some community members raising concerns over SOU event speaker

Some community members raising concerns over SOU event speaker

Local News Top Stories , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — Community members expressed concern over an event Tuesday night hosted by Southern Oregon University.

The presentation was from former Antifa activist turned conservative advocate, Gabriel Nadales, who held a zoom meeting with attendees.

Nadales spoke about why he left Antifa saying it is a self righteous movement that refuses to see when it’s wrong.

He also said Antifa has set a narrative for the country to act lawlessly, which we’re seeing right now in some George Floyd protests.

“Antifa does not fight fascism, they’re merely promoting a failed leftist ideology that has killed millions of people throughout history.”

NBC5 News reached out to the university for a response to the concerns about the event, a school spokesman said in part:

“SOU strongly supports the first amendment. It would be unconstitutional for SOU, a state university, to block a speech or discussion on campus because we oppose the perspective of the speaker.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »