Some community members raising concerns over SOU event speaker

ASHLAND, Ore. — Community members expressed concern over an event Tuesday night hosted by Southern Oregon University.
The presentation was from former Antifa activist turned conservative advocate, Gabriel Nadales, who held a zoom meeting with attendees.
Nadales spoke about why he left Antifa saying it is a self righteous movement that refuses to see when it’s wrong.
He also said Antifa has set a narrative for the country to act lawlessly, which we’re seeing right now in some George Floyd protests.
“Antifa does not fight fascism, they’re merely promoting a failed leftist ideology that has killed millions of people throughout history.”
NBC5 News reached out to the university for a response to the concerns about the event, a school spokesman said in part:
“SOU strongly supports the first amendment. It would be unconstitutional for SOU, a state university, to block a speech or discussion on campus because we oppose the perspective of the speaker.”
