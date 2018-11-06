Some Duncan Hines cake mixes recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – You may want to check your pantry for some cake mixes that have been recalled.
Duncan Hines has voluntarily recalled four of its cake mixes after a positive salmonella finding in a retail sample of its “Classic White Cake Mix” that could be linked to a salmonella outbreak being investigated by the CDC and FDA.
A connection has not been confirmed, but out of an abundance of caution, Duncan Hines has voluntarily recalled Classic White as well as three other varieties made at the same time: Classic Yellow Cake, Classic Butter Golden Cake and Signature Confetti Cake.
All of the mixes were in 15.25-ounce packages with “best if used by” dates on top of the box of March 7-13, 2019.
If you have the impacted mixes, you’re advised to return them to the place of purchase.