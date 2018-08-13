Some evacuation levels downgraded near the Miles Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Some residents around the Miles Fire burning in Jackson County have been notified they’re no longer on a Level 3 (go) evacuation notice.
The Miles Fire started on July 15 after a thunderstorm passed over the area. Since then, it has grown to cover 44,489 acres. The fire was 10% contained at the time this article was published.
On the morning of August 13, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said evacuation levels in the Prospect area designated Level 3 were downgraded to Level 2 (be set) and zones previously designated Level 2 were changed to Level 1 (be ready.)
The updated evacuation zones for the Miles Fire now include the following:
Level 3 “Go”:
Trail: Elk Creek Road, all addresses above West Branch Elk Creek Road; West Branch Elk Creek Road, 200-block and the upper section; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek Road, all addresses; north side of Lost Creek Lake (uninhabited, accessed by Takelma Drive).
Level 2 “Be Set”:
Trail: Elk Creek Road from Highway 62 to the 1600-block; Highway 62, 26300 through the 31600-block (odd numbers only); Takelma Drive, all addresses; Cole M. Rivers Road, all addresses; the uninhabited area west of West Branch Elk Creek Road, including Morine Creek Road, Buck Rock, and the upper Lewis Creek drainage.
Prospect: 4000-block Lewis Road; Ulrich Road, 2500-block.
Level 1 “Be Ready”:
Prospect: Lewis Road from Highway 62 to the 3000-block; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Highway 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road from Highway 62 to the 820-block; Shelly Lane, all addresses; Mill Creek Drive between Highway 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses.
Refer to the interactive fire map to check a specific address for evacuation status: https://bit.ly/2uUku2C . For preparedness information and to sign up for Citizen Alert, go to www.rvem.org .
Information regarding the fire is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5966/ . Public fire information is available by phone at (541) 474-5305 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.